Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,969,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 231,439 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,046,000.

Shares of ENX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 17,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,261. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

