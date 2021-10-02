Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 115.6% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the August 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $34.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1792 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

