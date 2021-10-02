Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 47.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter.

TEAF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.91. 20,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

