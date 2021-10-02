Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.17.

EPC stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

