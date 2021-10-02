Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.67. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 90,290 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
