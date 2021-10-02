Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.67. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 90,290 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

