Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGO. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 1,983,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,144. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

