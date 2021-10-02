Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading Up 36.3% This Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $26.88 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

