Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in September

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECIFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

ECIFY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

