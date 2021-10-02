Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Embraer were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Embraer by 72.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 1,197,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

