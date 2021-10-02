Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMCF. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Emclaire Financial by 309.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

