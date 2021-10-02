Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $140.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

