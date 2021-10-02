Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,342,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $56,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

