Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $4,514,700.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $159.14.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

