Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $345.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.90 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $178.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.