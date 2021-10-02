Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.36. Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

ETR opened at $99.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

