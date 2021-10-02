Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,598 Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

