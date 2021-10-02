Equal 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,442.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Equal has a total market capitalization of $532,279.76 and approximately $9,442.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

