Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.88.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $789.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $833.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $776.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

