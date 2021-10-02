Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.78 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACB. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

