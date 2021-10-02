Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,091 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

