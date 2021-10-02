Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,090 shares of company stock worth $7,550,889. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

