Ergoteles LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

