Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.30% of Alico at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 78.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 62,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,861 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.