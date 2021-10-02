Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

