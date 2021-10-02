Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.40.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.70.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

