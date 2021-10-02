Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of EUXTF stock remained flat at $$117.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

