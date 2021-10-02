EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 5,004 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.