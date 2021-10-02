EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste Sells 810 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $15,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $556.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 50.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EverQuote by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

