Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0498

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $935,931.90 and $7,417.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.24 or 0.07105029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00351016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.22 or 0.01157750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00111542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.13 or 0.00532950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00456778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00293235 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

