Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

