Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 365,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.