Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $104.63 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

