Fear Market Cap Hits $5.36 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Fear has a market cap of $5.36 million and $5.35 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00234703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00114478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012752 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

