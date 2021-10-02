Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FEMY. Jonestrading began coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.45 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Femasys stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

