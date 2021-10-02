Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. 708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.