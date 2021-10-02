FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 7.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 23,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,038,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

