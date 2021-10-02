Financial Survey: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.74 $79.60 million $0.19 118.79 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats RocketLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

