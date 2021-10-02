Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.51

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.51 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 80,124 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £123.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

