FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and $5,957.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.74 or 0.44503517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00227060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.