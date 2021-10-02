First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 1.15% of First Community worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Community by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in First Community by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCO stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

