First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.08

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.50. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 8,033 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.