First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. First High-School Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

