First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 168.4% in September

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 8,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

