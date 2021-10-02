First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 40,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
