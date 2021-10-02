First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of DALI opened at $25.06 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
