First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of DALI opened at $25.06 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

