First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 229.3% in September

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 229.3% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

