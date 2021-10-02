Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 173,795 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,795 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

ATO stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.