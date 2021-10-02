Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in September

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flower One stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,539. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

