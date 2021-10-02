Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Fluent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fluent by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

