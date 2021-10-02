Flux Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Flux has a market cap of $79.52 million and $1.20 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00239979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00124430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00157206 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001977 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,995,173 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

